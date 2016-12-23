PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFSI. Bank of America Corp. cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) opened at 16.45 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $366.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company earned $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/pennymac-financial-services-inc-pfsi-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1130978.html.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 47.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Societe Generale purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. It operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.