Pearson PLC (PSO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

PSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Pearson PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson PLC in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America Corp. downgraded Pearson PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pearson PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pearson PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) opened at 10.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.35. Pearson PLC has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/pearson-plc-pso-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1131016.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pearson PLC by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Pearson PLC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Pearson PLC by 9.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Pearson PLC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 88,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Pearson PLC by 4.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pearson PLC Company Profile

Pearson plc (Pearson) is an international education and media company. The Company has operations in the education, business information and consumer publishing markets. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Core and Growth. The North American business serves educators and students in the United States and Canada from early education through elementary, middle and high schools and into higher education with a range of products and services, such as courseware, assessments and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pearson PLC (PSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.