Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $771.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) opened at 61.50 on Friday. Paychex has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their price target on Paychex from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, RBC Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania raised its position in Paychex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

