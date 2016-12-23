Papp L Roy & Associates Has $1,674,000 Position in General Mills Inc. (GIS)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its stake in shares of General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.6% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 13.0% in the second quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) traded down 0.48% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,070 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. General Mills Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $72.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills Inc. will post $3.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

