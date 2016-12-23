Panmure Gordon Reaffirms Buy Rating for Camellia Plc (CAM)

Panmure Gordon reiterated their buy rating on shares of Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 9,995 ($124.05) target price on the stock.

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) opened at 10372.50 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 286.49 million. Camellia Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7,300.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 10,538.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,272.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,600.46.

About Camellia Plc

Camellia Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the agriculture and horticulture, engineering, food storage and distribution, private banking and financial services, and the holding of property and investments. The Company operates through five segments: Agriculture and horticulture, Engineering, Food storage and distribution, Banking and financial services, and Other operations.

