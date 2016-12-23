Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd (PPY) PT Raised to C$12.00

Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd (TSE:PPY) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPY. CIBC increased their price target on Painted Pony Petroleum from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Painted Pony Petroleum from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Painted Pony Petroleum from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. RBC Capital Markets increased their price target on Painted Pony Petroleum from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Painted Pony Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Painted Pony Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.53.

Painted Pony Petroleum (TSE:PPY) opened at 9.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. The stock’s market capitalization is $919.03 million. Painted Pony Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

About Painted Pony Petroleum

Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. is a natural gas company in Western Canada. The Company’s principal business activity is the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in western Canada. It is focused on the development of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in Northeast British Columbia.

