Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp. (NYSE:OSK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh Corp. were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,267,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,165,000 after buying an additional 350,960 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $17,988,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh Corp. by 1,361.8% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 211,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 196,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh Corp. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,498,000 after buying an additional 187,531 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Oshkosh Corp. by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,544,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,404,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh Corp. (NYSE:OSK) traded up 0.60% on Friday, reaching $66.72. 452,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49. Oshkosh Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

Oshkosh Corp. (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Oshkosh Corp. had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp. will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Oshkosh Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Oshkosh Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh Corp. from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America Corp. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oshkosh Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh Corp. from $53.50 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Sim sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $280,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $280,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oshkosh Corp.

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

