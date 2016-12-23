Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) opened at 0.496 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The stock’s market cap is $19.43 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post ($1.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reaffirms Hold Rating for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/oppenheimer-holdings-inc-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-tonix-pharmaceuticals-holding-corp-tnxp/1130949.html.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 630,724 shares in the company, valued at $258,596.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. by 52.0% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 585,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 200,518 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. by 279.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,610,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,185,664 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.