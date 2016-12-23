Oppenheimer Holdings Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Colfax Corp. (CFX)

Colfax Corp. (NYSE:CFX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings lowered their FY2016 earnings estimates for shares of Colfax Corp. in a report issued on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst J. Giannakouros now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFX. Argus upgraded shares of Colfax Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Colfax Corp. from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colfax Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax Corp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Colfax Corp. (NYSE:CFX) opened at 36.33 on Wednesday. Colfax Corp. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14.

Colfax Corp. (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company earned $879.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.33 million. Colfax Corp. had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.56%. Colfax Corp.’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Colfax Corp. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax Corp. during the third quarter worth $108,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax Corp. during the third quarter worth $217,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax Corp. during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax Corp. during the third quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen Wittig sold 22,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $845,759.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,099.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP A. Lynne Puckett sold 21,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $652,147.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. Company Profile

Colfax Corporation is an industrial manufacturing and engineering company. The Company provides gas and fluid-handling and fabrication technology products and services to commercial and governmental customers around the world under Howden, ESAB and Colfax Fluid Handling brand names. The Company’s segments include Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology.

