Oneok Partners LP (OKS) Shares Bought by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Oneok Partners LP (NYSE:OKS) by 78.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,079 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Oneok Partners were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oneok Partners by 182.0% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 251,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Oneok Partners by 47.8% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Solaris Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oneok Partners by 1,205.0% in the second quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oneok Partners by 16.9% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 47,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Oneok Partners by 13.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period.

Shares of Oneok Partners LP (NYSE:OKS) traded up 0.61% during trading on Friday, hitting $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 341,951 shares. Oneok Partners LP has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oneok Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Oneok Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Oneok Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Oneok Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. cut Oneok Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oneok Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Oneok Partners Company Profile

ONEOK Partners, L.P. is engaged in gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. In addition, the Company owns natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company’s segments are Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines.

