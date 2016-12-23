Of Perry Sumas Estate Sells 4,700 Shares of Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) Stock

Village Super Market Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) insider Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $155,852.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,097,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Of Perry Sumas Estate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 1,680 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $55,372.80.

On Friday, December 16th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 10,007 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $324,727.15.

On Friday, December 9th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 4,100 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $129,683.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 5,679 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $202,342.77.

On Monday, November 28th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 3,800 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $132,050.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 9,730 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $310,970.80.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 9,536 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $293,232.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 6,792 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $211,910.40.

On Monday, October 24th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 6,612 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $209,600.40.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 6,685 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $213,385.20.

Village Super Market Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) opened at 31.86 on Friday. Village Super Market Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $451.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Of Perry Sumas Estate Sells 4,700 Shares of Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) Stock” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/of-perry-sumas-estate-sells-4700-shares-of-village-super-market-inc-vlgea-stock/1131054.html.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc (Village) is engaged in retail sale of food and nonfood products. As of July 30, 2016, the Company operated a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, 18 of which are located in northern New Jersey, eight in southern New Jersey, two in Maryland and one in northeastern Pennsylvania.

