Of Perry Sumas Estate Sells 4,700 Shares of Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) Stock

Village Super Market Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) insider Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $155,852.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,097,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Of Perry Sumas Estate also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 1,680 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $55,372.80.
- On Friday, December 16th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 10,007 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $324,727.15.
- On Friday, December 9th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 4,100 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $129,683.00.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 5,679 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $202,342.77.
- On Monday, November 28th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 3,800 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $132,050.00.
- On Friday, November 11th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 9,730 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $310,970.80.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 9,536 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $293,232.00.
- On Tuesday, October 25th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 6,792 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $211,910.40.
- On Monday, October 24th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 6,612 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $209,600.40.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 6,685 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $213,385.20.
Village Super Market Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) opened at 31.86 on Friday. Village Super Market Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $451.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.
Village Super Market Company Profile
Village Super Market, Inc (Village) is engaged in retail sale of food and nonfood products. As of July 30, 2016, the Company operated a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, 18 of which are located in northern New Jersey, eight in southern New Jersey, two in Maryland and one in northeastern Pennsylvania.
