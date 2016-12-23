NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA) PT Raised to C$9.50

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVA. Scotiabank raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on NuVista Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.27.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) opened at 6.97 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.10 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NuVista) is an exploration and production company, which is engaged in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company’s primary focus is on Montney formation in the Alberta Deep Basin (Wapiti Montney).

