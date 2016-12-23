Nucor Corp. (NUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3775 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) opened at 61.63 on Friday. Nucor Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nucor Corp. had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Corp. will post $2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Nucor Corp. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Nucor Corp. by 2.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its position in Nucor Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Nucor Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Nucor Corp. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Vetr downgraded Nucor Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.66 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Nucor Corp. from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Nucor Corp. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor Corp. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Nucor Corp. Company Profile

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company also produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in the Company’s steel mills. It also processes ferrous and nonferrous metals and brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron (HBI) and DRI. Nucor operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials.

