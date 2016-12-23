Novartis AG (NVS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Novartis has a strong oncology portfolio comprising drugs like Afinitor, Exjade, Jakavi and Zykadia. Also, uptake of recently launched drugs like Cosentyx and Entresto has been encouraging. The company’s top line should continue to be driven by strong sales of products such as Gilenya and Tasigna among others. The company continues to complement its immuno-oncology pipeline through acquisitions. We are impressed by the company’s efforts to strengthen its biosimilars portfolio. The approval of a biosimilar version of Amgen’s Enbrel is a big positive for the company. However, generic competition for Gleevec, Exelon Patch, Diovan and Exforge, and the restructuring plan for Alcon will continue to dampen the company’s performance in the upcoming quarters. The company’s shares have declined more sharply than the Large-Cap Pharmaceutical industry this year. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVS. TheStreet cut Novartis AG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novartis AG in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novartis AG in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novartis AG in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Novartis AG in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) opened at 71.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.37. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis AG had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 13.98%. Novartis AG’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/novartis-ag-nvs-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research/1131100.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Novartis AG by 4.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 90,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG during the second quarter valued at $26,632,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis AG by 1.3% in the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG by 3.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG by 1.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company. The Company specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals, including eye care products. Its portfolio includes medicines, eye care and generic pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Alcon and Sandoz.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novartis AG (NVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.