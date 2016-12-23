NN Inc. (NNBR) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) opened at 19.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. NN has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The firm’s market capitalization is $532.52 million.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. NN had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 11.50%. The company earned $205 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. NN’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NN will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

WARNING: This story was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/nn-inc-nnbr-coverage-initiated-at-lake-street-capital/1130777.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the third quarter worth $131,000. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of NN by 64.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NN during the third quarter worth $199,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NN by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc is a diversified industrial company. The Company operates through three segments: the Precision Bearing Components Group, the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Within its Precision Bearing Components Group, the Company manufactures and supplies high precision bearing components, consisting of balls, cylindrical rollers, tapered rollers, spherical rollers and metal retainers for bearing and constant velocity-joint manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for NN Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.