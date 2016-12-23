NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Maintains Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan maintained its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the third quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 0.7% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 25.9% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded up 0.10% during trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773,201 shares. The company has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company earned $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/nj-state-employees-deferred-compensation-plan-maintains-stake-in-u-s-bancorp-usb/1131622.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Andrew Cecere sold 416,219 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $18,667,422.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,421,624.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 55,205 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $2,631,622.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.