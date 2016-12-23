Nike Inc. (NKE) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth $1,938,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Nike by 4.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 948,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,963,000 after buying an additional 42,541 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 414.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 24,829 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 290,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) traded down 0.44% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,360,049 shares. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02. Nike Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $65.44.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm earned $8.20 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nike Inc. will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/nike-inc-nke-shares-bought-by-schmidt-p-j-investment-management-inc/1131599.html.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.87.

In other Nike news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,963.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $7,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,985,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,824,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.