Nike Inc. (NKE) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen and Company cut shares of Nike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. FBR & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Nike from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America Corp. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.87.

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 52.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.47. Nike has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $65.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm earned $8.20 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nike will post $2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/nike-inc-nke-rating-reiterated-by-guggenheim/1130921.html.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,963.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $7,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,985,225 shares in the company, valued at $98,824,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nike by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,158,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,921,530,000 after buying an additional 366,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Nike by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,587,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,926,306,000 after buying an additional 662,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nike by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,211,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,538,008,000 after buying an additional 143,272 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 14.4% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 25,453,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,405,003,000 after buying an additional 3,203,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nike by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,764,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,198,567,000 after buying an additional 2,090,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.