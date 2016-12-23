Nice Systems Ltd. (NICE) Stake Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Nice Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 848.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Nice Systems were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nice Systems during the third quarter worth $203,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nice Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nice Systems by 95.0% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nice Systems by 117.5% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nice Systems by 39.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nice Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) traded up 0.64% during trading on Friday, hitting $67.74. The stock had a trading volume of 39,876 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.00. Nice Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $69.79.

Nice Systems (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.07 million. Nice Systems had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nice Systems Ltd. will post $3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Nice Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nice Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nice Systems in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nice Systems in a report on Monday, November 14th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Nice Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

NICE Ltd., formerly NICE-Systems Ltd., is a global enterprise software provider. The Company’s segments include Customer Interactions Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides data driven insights that enable businesses to deliver personalized experience to customers.

