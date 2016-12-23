New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Price Target Raised to $7.00

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from $6.75 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. FBR & Co restated a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.09.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) opened at 6.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $724.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.52%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 228.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,418,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,051,000 after buying an additional 982,913 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 74.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,211,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 515,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 14,508.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 259,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after buying an additional 242,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related assets and financial assets. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets, multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), mezzanine loans to and preferred equity investments in owners of multi-family properties, equity and debt securities issued by entities that invest in residential and commercial real estate and commercial real estate-related debt investments, and Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

