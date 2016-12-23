New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “Strong-Buy”

TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. (NYSE:NJR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources Corp. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.63.

New Jersey Resources Corp. (NYSE:NJR) opened at 36.55 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Corp. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94.

New Jersey Resources Corp. (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm earned $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.98 million. New Jersey Resources Corp. had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. New Jersey Resources Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp. will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $36,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp. by 937.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 40,406 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp. by 75.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources Corp.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) is an energy services holding company that provides retail and wholesale energy services to customers primarily in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, Appalachian, Northeastern, and Western market areas of the United States, as well as Canada. The Company operates within four reportable business segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services and Midstream (formerly Energy Holdings).

