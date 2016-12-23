Navistar International Corp. (NAV) Stock Price Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Navistar International Corp. (NYSE:NAV) shares traded up 5.8% on Wednesday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $28.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Navistar International Corp. traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 1,279,812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on Navistar International Corp. from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Navistar International Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Navistar International Corp. from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Navistar International Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its position in Navistar International Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 77,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Navistar International Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Navistar International Corp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Navistar International Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Navistar International Corp. by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s market cap is $2.52 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55.

Navistar International Corp. (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Navistar International Corp.’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navistar International Corp. will post $0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Navistar International Corp.

Navistar International Corporation (NIC) is a holding company, whose principal operating subsidiaries are Navistar, Inc and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company is a manufacturer of International brand commercial and military trucks, MaxxForce brand diesel engines, IC Bus (IC) brand school and commercial buses, as well as a provider of service parts for trucks and diesel engines.

