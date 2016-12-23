Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) opened at 7.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. Nam Tai Property has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The company’s market cap is $263.46 million.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 439.83%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/nam-tai-property-inc-ntp-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-28th/1131044.html.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, formerly Nam Tai Electronics, Inc, is engaged in the property development and management business. The Company is focused on redeveloping approximately two parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen in China, by converting its over two parcels of land that formally housed its manufacturing facilities into commercial complexes.

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.