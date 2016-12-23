N+1 Singer reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Applied Graphene Materials PLC (LON:AGM) in a research report released on Tuesday.

Applied Graphene Materials PLC (LON:AGM) opened at 131.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.95. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 28.98 billion. Applied Graphene Materials PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 122.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 209.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “N+1 Singer Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Applied Graphene Materials PLC (AGM)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/n1-singer-reaffirms-corporate-rating-for-applied-graphene-materials-plc-agm/1130749.html.

Applied Graphene Materials PLC Company Profile

Applied Graphene Materials plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the manufacture of, and dispersion and development of applications for graphene. The Company offers advanced material solutions optimized for various applications, including advanced composites and polymers; coatings; functional fluids, including oils and lubricants; thermal management solutions; barriers and impermeable films; display materials and packaging, and inks and three dimensional (3D) printed materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Graphene Materials PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Graphene Materials PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.