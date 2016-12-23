Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1,387,000 Stake in Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Energizer Holdings were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 44.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 13.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings during the second quarter worth about $2,856,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 74.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) traded up 0.45% during trading on Friday, reaching $44.91. 276,849 shares of the company traded hands. Energizer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm earned $432.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.53 million. Energizer Holdings had a net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 766.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc. will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Energizer Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Energizer Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Energizer Holdings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Energizer Holdings Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

