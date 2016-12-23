Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1,386,000 Position in Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDTI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Integrated Device Technology were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDTI. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter worth about $114,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Integrated Device Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Integrated Device Technology by 72.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Integrated Device Technology by 1,483.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Device Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) traded down 0.12% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. 697,991 shares of the company traded hands. Integrated Device Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm earned $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.99 million. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Integrated Device Technology Inc. will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1,386,000 Position in Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDTI)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-has-1386000-position-in-integrated-device-technology-inc-idti/1131727.html.

IDTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Integrated Device Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

In other news, VP Matthew D. Brandalise sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $242,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,493.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Shepard sold 37,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $941,274.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integrated Device Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.