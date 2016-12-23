Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1,354,000 Stake in IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Corp. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in IPG Photonics Corp. were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in IPG Photonics Corp. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in IPG Photonics Corp. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 153,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in IPG Photonics Corp. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics Corp. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics Corp. during the third quarter worth about $11,974,000. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG Photonics Corp. (NASDAQ:IPGP) traded down 1.75% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.65. The stock had a trading volume of 159,198 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38. IPG Photonics Corp. has a 52 week low of $73.55 and a 52 week high of $102.90.

IPG Photonics Corp. (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. IPG Photonics Corp. had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $266 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. IPG Photonics Corp.’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corp. will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $184,048.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,553,729.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Igor Samartsev sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.35, for a total value of $397,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 368,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,657,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is engaged in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers and related optical components. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, advanced communications and medical applications.

