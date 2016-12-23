Model N Inc. (MODN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Model N, Inc. provides revenue management solutions for the life science and technology industries. It develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. In addition, it offers implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. Model N, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood Shores, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MODN. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) opened at 8.35 on Friday. Model N has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. The stock’s market cap is $232.92 million.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business earned $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Model N will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Larsen sold 8,523 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $72,701.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,287.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at about $821,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Model N by 1.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 729,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Model N by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Model N by 5.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at about $5,680,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc is a provider of revenue management cloud solutions for life science and technology companies. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to manage revenue compliance risk. The Company’s solutions include Revenue Enterprise Cloud, Revenue Intelligence Cloud and Revvy. The Company provides solutions that span the organizational and operational boundaries of functions, such as sales, marketing and finance, and serve as a system of record for revenue management processes, including pricing, contracts, rebates, incentives and regulatory compliance.

