MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Teck Resources Ltd. (TCK)

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TCK) (TSE:TCK.B) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCK. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James Financial Inc. reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teck Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.23.

Shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TCK) opened at 25.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm earned $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post $1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company operates through five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate. Through its interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile and Peru, the Company exports seaborne steelmaking coal and produces mined zinc.

