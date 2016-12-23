Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson set a $40.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) traded up 0.86% during trading on Friday, hitting $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 374,237 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $35.84. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.92 billion.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -7,992.01%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/mizuho-reiterates-buy-rating-for-hudson-pacific-properties-inc-hpp/1131686.html.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 1,165,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $37,892,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 84.2% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,968,000 after buying an additional 1,049,207 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $213,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 116.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after buying an additional 601,444 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,027.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 79,892 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring office, and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.