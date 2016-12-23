MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDXG. Zacks Investment Research cut MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Aegis assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, First Analysis reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.18.

Shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) opened at 8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.97.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business earned $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 26.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc (MiMedx) is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants processed from human amniotic membrane and other birth tissues and human skin and bone. The Company operates in the Regenerative Biomaterials business segment, which includes the development, processing and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants processed from human amniotic membrane and other birth tissues in the wound care, surgical, sports medicine, ophthalmic and dental market categories.

