Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr’s (MST.UN) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr (TSE:MST.UN) in a research note released on Tuesday. TD Securities currently has a C$22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MST.UN. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr from an outperform rating to a top pick rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr in a report on Friday, December 16th. Laurentian set a C$21.00 price target on Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$21.25 price target on shares of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.60.

About Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr

Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Company invests in and operates multifamily garden-style residential properties in the United States. It operates in the United States real estate industry segment. Its portfolio of properties consists of over 70 multifamily garden-style residential properties comprising over 22,550 units that are located in over 10 metropolitan markets throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States.

