MGM Growth Properties LLC (mgp) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on January 16th

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:mgp) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.387 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.
Shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) opened at 24.82 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.43 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $27.89.
MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.14 million. Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post $0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Teachers Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $47,368,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $71,237,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $15,830,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $24,469,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MGM Growth Properties Company Profile
MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The Company is a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International, a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
