MERLIN ENTERTAINME SPON ADR EA REPR 2 (MERLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MERLIN ENTERTAINME SPON ADR EA REPR 2 (NASDAQ:MERLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places. The Company owns and operates a portfolio of assets including city center and resort-based indoor attractions and national-branded resort theme parks. Its operating business segment consists of Midway Attractions, LEGOLAND Parks and Resort Theme Parks. Merlin Entertainments plc is headquartered in Poole, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of MERLIN ENTERTAINME SPON ADR EA REPR 2 (NASDAQ:MERLY) opened at 11.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 24.77. MERLIN ENTERTAINME SPON ADR EA REPR 2 has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $14.29.

