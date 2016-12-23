Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt Buys 2,100 Shares of Mednax Inc. (MD) Stock

Mednax Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.52 per share, with a total value of $139,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Mednax Inc. (NYSE:MD) opened at 67.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. Mednax Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

Mednax (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Mednax had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business earned $828 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Mednax’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mednax Inc. will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mednax during the second quarter worth $101,000. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mednax during the second quarter worth $107,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mednax by 9.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mednax during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mednax during the second quarter worth $158,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Mednax in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mednax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James Financial Inc. downgraded shares of Mednax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mednax from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Mednax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Mednax Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The Company’s national network consists of approximately 3,240 affiliated physicians, including approximately 1,100 physicians who provide neonatal clinical care, in over 30 states and Puerto Rico, within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

