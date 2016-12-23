Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for First Savings Financial Group Inc (FSFG)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) opened at 44.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 million and a P/E ratio of 13.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $44.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc is the bank holding company for First Savings Bank. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

