Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service Co. (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MATRIX SERVICE CO. provides specialized on-site maintenance and construction services for petroleum refining and storage facilities and water storage tanks and systems for the municipal and private industry sector. Owners of these facilities use the Company’s services in an effort to improve operating efficiencies and to comply with stringent environmental and safety regulations. Through its subsidiaries Matrix Service, Inc., San Luis Tank Piping Construction Co., Inc., and an affiliated company West Coast Industrial Coatings, Inc., Heath Engineering, Ltd. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTRX. TheStreet cut Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Avondale Partners cut Matrix Service from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) opened at 22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $600.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.42. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $341 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.14 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 14,043 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $263,306.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Matrix Service by 28.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,434,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after buying an additional 314,181 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Matrix Service by 1,287.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 254,745 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matrix Service by 3,115.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 234,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 227,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Matrix Service by 56.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 525,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 190,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, mining and minerals markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical Infrastructure, Oil Gas & Chemical, Storage Solutions and Industrial.

