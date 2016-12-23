Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.34) target price on the retailer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.21) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Haitong Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.65) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Friday, August 26th. Espirito Santo Investment Bank Research reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.82) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.77) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group Plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 381.38 ($4.73).
Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) opened at 354.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.75 billion. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 255.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 457.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 338.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 334.52.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 6.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
In related news, insider Patrick Bousquet Chavanne acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £6,720 ($8,340.57).
Marks and Spencer Group Plc Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations.
