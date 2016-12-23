Marechale Capital Plc (MAC) Insider Patrick Booth-Clibborn Acquires 397,810 Shares of Stock

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC) insider Patrick Booth-Clibborn purchased 397,810 shares of Marechale Capital Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £7,956.20 ($9,874.89).

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC) opened at 1.625 on Friday. Marechale Capital Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.08 and a 12 month high of GBX 4.12. The stock’s market cap is GBX 937.32 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.56.

Marechale Capital Plc Company Profile

Marechale Capital PLC (Marechale) is an investment banking and corporate finance company. The Company provides advice and broking services to companies. The Company offers corporate finance advisory. The Company’s services include capital fund raising, fund advisory and fund raising. Marechale offers its services to various sectors, such as consumer, leisure and retail; brands/renewable energy/clean-tech; infrastructure and online exchanges, and private equity and asset backed funds.

