Marc Benioff Sells 25,000 Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Stock

Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,245,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,486,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $873,250.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $874,625.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $884,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $893,125.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $895,375.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Marc Benioff sold 25,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $1,767,750.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $897,375.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $887,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $881,625.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $883,375.00.

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) opened at 69.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.95 and a beta of 1.48. Salesforce.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $84.48.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business earned $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce.com Inc. will post $0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marc Benioff Sells 25,000 Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Stock” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/marc-benioff-sells-25000-shares-of-salesforce-com-inc-crm-stock/1130998.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. FBN Securities set a $90.00 price target on Salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial Inc. set a $105.00 price target on Salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. DA Davidson set a $86.00 price target on Salesforce.com and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $90.00 price objective on Salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Salesforce.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.