Manu S. Rana Sells 382,352 Shares of HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Stock

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Manu S. Rana sold 382,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $15,569,373.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) opened at 40.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. HealthEquity Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 1.98.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business earned $43.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity Inc. will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/manu-s-rana-sells-382352-shares-of-healthequity-inc-hqy-stock/1130962.html.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HealthEquity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on HealthEquity from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 18,291.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 486,541 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 165.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 158,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $3,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.