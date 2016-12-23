Manitowoc Co. (MTW) Receives $6.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Manitowoc Co. (NYSE:MTW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Manitowoc to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays PLC cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 396.4% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 222,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 44.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 99.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at $7,005,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) opened at 6.18 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $857.61 million. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company earned $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.47 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Manitowoc will post ($0.44) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc (MTW) is a multi-industry, capital goods manufacturer. The Company operates in two principal markets: Cranes and Related Products (Crane) and Foodservice Equipment (Foodservice). Crane is a provider of engineered lifting equipment for the global construction industry, including lattice-boom cranes, tower cranes, mobile telescopic cranes and boom trucks.

