MagneGas Corp. (MNGA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagneGas Corp. (NASDAQ:MNGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MagneGas Corporation is an alternative energy company that creates and produces hydrogen-based alternative fuel through the gasification of liquid waste. It produces MagneGas(TM), a natural gas alternative and metal working fuel that can be made from certain industrial, municipal, agricultural and military liquid wastes. The company’s patented Plasma Arc Flow process gasifies liquid waste, creating a hydrogen based fuel for use in metal working, cooking, heating, and for powering bi fuel automobiles. MagneGas Corporation is based in Tarpon Springs, Florida. “

Shares of MagneGas Corp. (NASDAQ:MNGA) opened at 0.441 on Tuesday. MagneGas Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. The company’s market cap is $22.99 million.

MagneGas Corp. (NASDAQ:MNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 million for the quarter. MagneGas Corp. had a negative net margin of 417.93% and a negative return on equity of 99.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MagneGas Corp. will post ($0.26) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MagneGas Corp. news, Director Carla Santilli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $41,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MagneGas Corp. Company Profile

MagneGas Corporation is an alternative energy company. The Company creates and produces hydrogen-based alternative fuel through the gasification of carbon-rich liquids, including certain liquids and liquid wastes. The Company is also developing the use of fuel for co-combustion with hydrocarbon fuels to reduce emissions.

