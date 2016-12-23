Magna International Inc. (MG.A) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG.A) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has a C$73.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MG.A. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc (Magna) is an automotive supplier. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. Its product capabilities include producing body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, electronic, vision, closure, and roof systems and modules, as well as vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing.

