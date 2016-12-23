M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE) Given “Buy” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their buy rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.07) price objective on shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC in a report on Monday, September 12th.

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) opened at 640.00 on Monday. M.P. Evans Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 370.00 and a one year high of GBX 711.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 657.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 493.16. The stock’s market cap is GBX 356.73 million.

M.P. Evans Group PLC Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company which primarily produces palm oil. The Company’s assets consist of oil-palm plantations in Indonesia, beef-cattle interests in Australia and residential property development in Malaysia. The Company operates through three segments: plantation crops, primarily palm oil, in Indonesia, with a residual balance in Malaysia; cattle in Australia, and property development in Malaysia.

