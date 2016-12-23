Lyne B. Andrich Sells 4,454 Shares of CoBiz Financial Inc. (COBZ) Stock

CoBiz Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:COBZ) CFO Lyne B. Andrich sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $73,980.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,764.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CoBiz Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:COBZ) opened at 16.94 on Friday. CoBiz Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. The company has a market cap of $694.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.21.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. CoBiz Financial had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company earned $38.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoBiz Financial Inc. will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CoBiz Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CoBiz Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial during the second quarter worth $6,061,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CoBiz Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of CoBiz Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

COBZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of CoBiz Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

CoBiz Financial Company Profile

CoBiz Financial Inc (CoBiz) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in three segments: Commercial Banking, Fee-Based Lines, and Corporate Support and Other. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate and private banking, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging and depository products.

