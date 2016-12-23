LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (BK)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 84,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. by 14.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 33,472 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 105,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. by 18.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 550,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after buying an additional 84,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. by 12.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 34,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) traded down 0.06% during trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,788,589 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. will post $3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. upped their price target on Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

In related news, insider Mitchell E. Harris sold 28,779 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $1,253,325.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Hassell sold 40,000 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,459,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes credit-related services; the leasing portfolio; corporate treasury activities, including its investment securities portfolio; its equity interest in ConvergEx Group; business exits, and corporate overhead.

