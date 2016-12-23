Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Chubb Corp. (CB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Chubb Corp. (NYSE:CB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb Corp. were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Chubb Corp. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 71,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Corp. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Chubb Corp. by 7.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb Corp. (NYSE:CB) traded down 0.15% on Friday, reaching $133.11. 911,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Chubb Corp. has a 52 week low of $106.82 and a 52 week high of $133.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average of $126.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb Corp. (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.30. Chubb Corp. had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Corp. will post $9.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Chubb Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Chubb Corp. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb Corp. in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered shares of Chubb Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $17,581,160.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,771,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,999,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb Corp.

Chubb Limited (Chubb), formerly ACE Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products to insureds across the world. The Company’s segments include North America Commercial P&C Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

