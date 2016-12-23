Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 37,185 Shares of Aqua America Inc. (WTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,185 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 4.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the third quarter worth $1,827,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 285.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after buying an additional 536,581 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 481,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 79,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR) traded up 0.07% on Friday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 214,502 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. Aqua America Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company earned $226.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.61 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 25.97%. Aqua America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc. will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTR shares. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on Aqua America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aqua America in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hilliard Lyons reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $145,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water or wastewater services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia, among others. It is the holding company for its subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources Inc and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC.

