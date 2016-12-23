Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 157.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,241 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.2% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 217,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after buying an additional 69,734 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 63.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,521,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,300,000 after buying an additional 980,063 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3,976.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 579,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 565,322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 174.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 418,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after buying an additional 265,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $309,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) traded up 0.65% during trading on Friday, reaching $92.41. 326,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average is $83.91. Quest Diagnostics Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $93.57.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The company earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc. will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America Corp. restated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.95.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Company’s Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services to patients, physicians, health plans, hospitals, accountable care organizations (ACOs), integrated delivery networks (IDNs), other commercial laboratories, employers and others.

